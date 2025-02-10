World War II-era Philippine Mars makes historic flight to SF Bay before retiring in Arizona

80-year-old Philippine Mars plane touched down near Alameda in an 800-mile journey from British Columbia, before ending its voyage in Arizona.

80-year-old Philippine Mars plane touched down near Alameda in an 800-mile journey from British Columbia, before ending its voyage in Arizona.

80-year-old Philippine Mars plane touched down near Alameda in an 800-mile journey from British Columbia, before ending its voyage in Arizona.

80-year-old Philippine Mars plane touched down near Alameda in an 800-mile journey from British Columbia, before ending its voyage in Arizona.

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) -- History was made over the weekend in San Francisco Bay.

The Philippine Mars water bomber touched down near Alameda on Sunday, in an 800-mile journey from British Columbia.

"To see a sea plane land again on a body of water, a sea plane this large, is something i don't think you'll ever see again. There's smaller ones, but something this magnificent and imposing and beautiful," said aviation historian, Gary Plomp.

The Martin Mars plane lands and takes off from water, and is the only remaining plane of its type still in operation.

Only seven were ever built and is used by the Navy to transport troops and supplies.

The Philippine Mars was once based in Alameda where it was originally operated by the Navy.

It hadn't been flown since its last firefighting mission in 2012.

The 80-year-old World War II-era plane spent the night in the Bay Area, and will retire, ending its long voyage at the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson, Arizona.