Pixar's 'Elio' 'bloopers': Lord Grigon and Questa in funny outtakes

Even animated characters flub their lines. Watch Pixar's "Elio" "bloopers" featuring Lord Grigon, Elio and Questa in outtakes full of flubbed lines, falling props, and a Siri voice impression?

LOS ANGELES -- Pixar has released new "bloopers" from its upcoming animated film "Elio."

In one clip, Helix, the ambassador of the planet Falluvinum, begins delivering his lines when a light fixture crashes to the floor in front of him. He pauses, startled, then lets out a nervous laugh. "Should we take five?" He asks off-screen.

In another outtake, Lord Grigon (voiced by Brad Garrett), ruler of Hylurg, gets tongue-tied while trying to speak. He stumbles over his words, bursts out laughing, and collapses to the ground. Elio, (voiced by Yonas Kibreab), runs into frame and shakes his head and smiles.

Another clip features Questa, (voiced by Jameela Jamil), questioning her performance the moment "Cut" is called. "Is it possible for me to hear... am I doing it right? Am I getting the right voice? OK, great, just checking." A voice from off-screen jokes, "You sound like Siri." Questa perks up. "I would love to be Siri," she says, then impersonates the familiar voice: "Hello and welcome."

If these outtakes are any clue, "Elio" is set to bring both heart and hilarity across the galaxy.

"Elio" opens in theaters June 20.



