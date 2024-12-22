Plane makes emergency landing at former naval air station in East Bay, FAA says

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- A small plane had to make an emergency landing at the decommissioned naval air station in Alameda on Friday morning because of an engine issue, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The single-engine Cessna C152 was heading to Palo Alto Airport but had to make an unexpected landing at the former military base. Two people were aboard the plane, which landed safely at about 10:35 a.m., FAA officials said.

The FAA will investigate the cause of the emergency landing.