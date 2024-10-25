Plaza de la Familia at Disneyland Resort brings representation of Día de Muertos to SoCal

Celebrate Día de Muertos at Plaza de la Familia at the Disneyland Resort with colorful decorations, lively entertainment and family activities for all ages! 💀🌺💮

Plaza de la Familia at Disneyland Resort honors Día de Muertos Celebrate Día de Muertos at Plaza de la Familia at the Disneyland Resort with colorful decorations, lively entertainment and family activities for all ages! 💀🌺💮

Plaza de la Familia at Disneyland Resort honors Día de Muertos Celebrate Día de Muertos at Plaza de la Familia at the Disneyland Resort with colorful decorations, lively entertainment and family activities for all ages! 💀🌺💮

Plaza de la Familia at Disneyland Resort honors Día de Muertos Celebrate Día de Muertos at Plaza de la Familia at the Disneyland Resort with colorful decorations, lively entertainment and family activities for all ages! 💀🌺💮

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Plaza de la Familia at the Disneyland Resort honors Día de Muertos with colorful decorations, lively entertainment and family activities for all ages.

You can enjoy musical moments from the beloved Disney and Pixar Academy Award-winning film "Coco," such as "Remember Me," The World Es Mi Familia" and the iconic Mexican folk song "La Llorona," among others.

"Plaza de Familia is for every one of all ages. We have a little bit of everything for everyone. If you just want to relax, eat some food and watch a live performance, you can do that! If you want to entertain the kids, we have arts and crafts here where the kids can create masks of Dante and Pepita from 'Coco' and you know, just having those characters come to life in that way I think is really special for everyone," said Raul Aquino Rojas, a Disney ambassador.

MORE: SoCal families honor loved ones who have passed with Día de Muertos altars, ofrendas

El Día de Muertos is a Mexican tradition also celebrated in parts of the U.S. honoring the lives of loved ones who have passed away. One of the traditions is to build an altar or ofrenda.

In between performances, you can take pictures with Miguel - brought to life as a hand-animated dimensional figure.

"Having that movie really did change everyone's perspective on what we have here now. Having somewhere you can actually go and interact with the characters that you see on the film just brings this whole world and whole experience to life," said Rojas.

Then you can stroll over to the iconic Mexican "Árbol de la Vida" (Tree of Life) and post personal messages to your loved ones on the Memory Wall.

You can also design your own paper alebrije masks of Dante and Pepita, spirit guides from "Coco."

Paradise Garden Grill has a limited-time menu inspired by Mexican cuisine with selections like al pastor tacos.

"The Mexican culture and a lot of Latino cultures celebrate Día De Los Muertos and having this here just really brings that sort of representation to Southern California. It is just amazing to see how people have taken to it. We have so many different offerings for the whole family and everyone really just enjoys being here," Rojas added.

Plaza de la Familia will be available through Nov. 2.

Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this ABC station.