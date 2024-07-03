Person in custody after San Francisco shooting, standoff during eviction notice: sheriff

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One person is in custody after an hours-long standoff in San Francisco that was prompted by an eviction notice, the sheriff's office said.

The public was asked to avoid the area of 14th Street and Buena Vista Way in San Francisco on Wednesday morning due to police activity in the area just before 11 a.m.

According to the San Francisco Sheriff's Office, a standoff took place after law enforcement attempted to serve an eviction notice at an apartment residence. A suspect fired multiple shots through the door during the incident. Deputies say they did not shoot back and that no one was injured in the shooting.

Residents were evacuated during the event.

The suspect was brought into custody when the standoff ended just after 2 p.m.