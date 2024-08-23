1 person dead after shooting at Dublin apartment complex; suspect still outstanding, police say

DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) -- Dublin Police Services said it was investigating a homicide that occurred at the Emerald Park Apartment complex off Hacienda Drive and Central Parkway on Friday.

The incident was reported just after 2 p.m.

Upon arrival by Dublin police, an adult male victim was located with a gunshot wound to his head. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Residents were blocked from getting into the complex during the search.

Nearby Dougherty Elementary School was also locked down while police searched for the suspect. The lockdown was lifted just before 4 p.m.

Police said they were still searching for the suspect. The victim's identity is being held.

