US Department of Justice is investigating deadly Illinois police shooting of Sonya Massey

CHICAGO -- The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the deadly police shooting of a Black woman that happened at her downstate Illinois home back in July.

Former Sangamon County Deputy Sean Grayson shot and killed 36-year-old Sonya Massey, bodycam video shows, inside her Springfield home in July after Massey called 911 to report a possible intruder.

Grayson was indicted by a grand jury on three counts of first-degree murder and one count each of aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct in connection with the July 6 shooting.

A review by Illinois State Police found Grayson was not justified in his use of deadly force. He was fired from his position with the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office on July 17, the same day the charges were filed against him.

Paula Crouch, who became Sangamon County's first female sheriff in September, issued a statement Friday, saying, "The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office takes seriously its responsibility to uphold the highest standards of service and transparency. The Sheriff's Office, along with involved county agencies, has engaged in discussions and pledged full cooperation with the Department of Justice in its review. While the volume of material requested is substantial, we understand and respect the need for thorough analysis, and we will be bringing in professional staff to assist in compiling the data to ensure accuracy and completeness. We believe that transparency fosters trust, which is why much of the material requested specifically regarding the Sonya Massey tragedy is already available online for the public to access and review. We aim to meet the deadlines outlined in the DOJ's request and look forward to their conclusions and recommendations. This process is an important step in building community-wide confidence and strengthening our delivery of fair and effective services to the residents of Sangamon County."

Sangamon County Chairman Andy Van Meter also issued a statement, saying, "We welcome the Department of Justice's review as an opportunity to ensure that our community's law enforcement services meet the highest standards of fairness and accountability. I have full confidence in Sheriff Paula Crouch and her team to approach this process with transparency and diligence. The Sangamon County Board is fully committed to supporting the Sheriff's Office in meeting the DOJ's deadlines and requirements. Whether through financial resources or additional staffing, we will ensure they have the tools necessary to provide the requested information thoroughly and efficiently. This review is a critical step in strengthening public trust of the Sheriff's Office."

