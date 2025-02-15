Pope Francis showing 'some' improvement amid hospitalization for bronchitis: Vatican

Pope Francis was hospitalized Friday after a weeklong bout of bronchitis worsened and was receiving drug therapy for a respiratory tract infection, the Vatican said.

LONDON and ROME -- Pope Francis is showing "some" improvement in his lab tests as the pontiff remains hospitalized with a respiratory tract infection, the Vatican said Saturday.

The pope "rested all night" and he has no fever, the Vatican said in a statement. His treatment has been slightly modified based on further "microbiological findings," according to the statement.

The Vatican added, "To facilitate his recovery, the medical staff prescribed absolute rest; therefore, tomorrow, Sunday, Feb. 16, the Holy Father will not lead the Angelus prayer; nevertheless, he intends to send the text for its publication."

The pope was admitted to a hospital on Friday for "necessary tests" and to continue his ongoing bronchitis treatment, the Vatican said.

Medical tests are expected to continue over the weekend, Italian media reported.

"Pope Francis has been informed of the many messages of closeness and affection he has received and expresses his gratitude, as well as asking for continued prayers," the Vatican added.

According to the ANSA Italian news agency, "multiple Vatican sources" earlier reported the pope spent "a quiet night" which is "consistent with the clinical picture for which he was hospitalized yesterday at the Gemelli [ hospital ] in Rome."

All of the reports regarding the pontiffs bill of health have been reassuring, indicating that his fever has also decreased since he was admitted to hospital, ANSA said.

ANSA also reported that "several sources" revealed that the pope had arrived on Friday at Gemelli very fatigued due to a difficulty in breathing related to an excess of phlegm and that the treatment he was undergoing at home had not yielded the expected results.

However, there is optimism at the Vatican about the new medical treatment started yesterday immediately after the tests, which established that the pontiff was suffering from an infection of the respiratory tract, according to ANSA.

Holy See spokesperson Matteo Bruni spoke to reporters in the press room on Saturday and said that Pope Francis "ate breakfast and read some newspapers." He also added that "the tests and [ medical ] therapies" are continuing.