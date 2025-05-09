Pope Leo XIV: Bay Area locals with ties to Chicago, Peru react to new pope

There's a lot of excitement among local Catholics in the Bay Area, an excitement shared around the world following the announcement of Pope Leo XIV.

There's a lot of excitement among local Catholics in the Bay Area, an excitement shared around the world following the announcement of Pope Leo XIV.

There's a lot of excitement among local Catholics in the Bay Area, an excitement shared around the world following the announcement of Pope Leo XIV.

There's a lot of excitement among local Catholics in the Bay Area, an excitement shared around the world following the announcement of Pope Leo XIV.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- There's a lot of excitement among local Catholics on Thursday in the Bay Area, an excitement shared around the world following the announcement of the new Pope, Leo XIV.

Especially excited locally were those who share a similar background with the new pope.

The first American-born pope, he is from Chicago.

LIVE UPDATES: American Cardinal Robert Prevost elected new pope, will take the name Pope Leo XIV

"My first reaction as a native Chicagoan was 'what?' And then I thought, 'Oh my God,' and I started to cry and that's because, as a Catholic since 1959 and been told this would never, ever happen," said Bob Rucker, who now lives in Half Moon Bay, "This is one of the greatest moments in history, in my lifetime."

Though Pope Leo is a Chicago native, he's also a naturalized Peruvian citizen after living in Peru for years as a missionary and later an archbishop.

Bay Area Peruvians at Redwood City Peruvian Restaurant Estampas Peruanas were buzzing with excitement over the new pope.

"I'm very emotional, I mean, it's very emotional for me to know that the new pope is part of our country, Peru," said Guillermo Altuna.

RELATED: Destined to be pope: Brother says Pope Leo XIV always wanted to be a priest

Each of the locals say they have high hopes and expectations for what their new pope can bring.

"I hope he can help more (around) the world (with) the immigrants and LGBTQ+ people," said Rosa Los Santos.

"I want to see a continuation of Francis and many of the social justice efforts which were wonderful around the world," Rucker said.

When asked about how the new pope might embrace some of the most pressing social issues impacting society and the church, San Jose Bishop Oscar Cantu said Thursday that a good indicator could be in the name Pope Leo XIV took.

"It harkens back to Leo XIV, and sort of resurrecting this idea that the church needs to speak to social issues," Cantu said. "Specifically, what social issues will he speak to? Well, that remains to be seen."

While Bay Area locals wait to see what this era will bring, right now, the sole emotion is excitement.