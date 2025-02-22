Possible layoffs, school closures and more: Here's what Bay Area school districts will be voting on

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- School districts around the Bay Area are dealing with major budget issues that could impact a variety of positions.

In the coming days, school boards in San Francisco, San Jose, Fremont and Hayward will be voting on proposals that include layoffs and closing or consolidating schools.

Here's a look at what could be in jeopardy.

San Francisco Unified School District

Deficit: $113 million

- 837 potential layoffs at SFUSD were announced Friday, Feb. 21. These include 395 teachers, social workers, and counselors; 164 teachers aides; and 278 administrators & other staff

- The district will be voting on layoff notices on Tuesday, Feb. 25

- The state deadline for "preliminary" pink slips is March 15. That's when letters are expected to be mailed, but the district can rescind or hand out fewer than the number of notices after that date.

Franklin-McKinley Elementary School District (East San Jose)

Deficit: $22 million for 2025-2026 school year.

- The district will vote on whether to close or consolidate five schools

- The decision is expected to be finalized during a board meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 25

Fremont Unified School District

Deficit: $30 million

-There is a proposal to lay off about 200 employees

-The board will meet again on Wednesday, Feb. 26

-Leadership will submit a formal layoff action to the Board for approval prior to the March 15 deadline.

Hayward Unified School District

Deficit: $55 million

- The district closed schools two years ago, so more closures are not on the table right now

- However, HUSD could see cuts to programs and staffing. More than 100 positions are in jeopardy

- The district set a Friday, Feb. 28 deadline to approve their fiscal solvency plan