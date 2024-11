Pregnant woman shot in SF, authorities say; no arrests made

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Authorities are investigating after a pregnant woman was shot in San Francisco.

The shooting happened on Hollister Avenue near Ingalls Street just after 2 p.m.

The fire department says the victim was conscious and breathing when she was taken to the hospital.

Butt no other details have been released.

No arrests have been made.