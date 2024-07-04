A source said he had a 'brief' exam because of his cold.

Biden vows to stay in race, told governors he's in good health after medical checkup: Sources

WASHINGTON -- During his private meeting with Democratic governors at the White House Wednesday night, President Joe Biden said he had a medical checkup following the debate last week and is in good health, according to two people with direct knowledge of the conversation during the meeting.

One source familiar with the president's schedule tells ABC News the president had a checkup with a White House physician a "few days" after the debate because of a cold. That person said it was a "brief" exam that did not include any major tests.

Another person with knowledge of the conversation during the meeting said the president conveyed to Democratic governors that he was in good health.

ABC News has reached out to the White House for comment.

This news was first reported by Politico.

Earlier Wednesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked if the president had undergone any medical exams since his last physical in February.

"We were able to talk to his doctor about that, and that is a no," she said.

When asked again if he had "any kind of medical exams," she responded, "No."