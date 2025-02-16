Trump mug shot hung just outside Oval Office, photos show

A framed copy of the New York Post's cover featuring President Donald Trump's mug shot has been hung on a wall just outside the Oval Office, photos show.

The mug shot, taken when he was booked into the Fulton County Jail in Georgia in 2023, can be seen in a hallway in photos taken when Trump met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

The hallway leads from the Oval Office to the Cabinet Room where it could be seen by world leaders and others visiting the Oval Office.

The framed photo has been there since at least Feb. 4, when Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Dan Scavino, a longtime Trump aide and now White House deputy chief of staff, posted a video showing the framed mug shot as the camera panned into the Oval Office in a now-deleted post on X Friday afternoon -- at about the same time as news outlets were publishing stories about the mug shot. The video was reposted later Friday.

"HAPPY VALENTINE'S DAY!!!" he said in the second post. "WELCOME TO THE BEAUTIFUL OVAL OFFICE."

ABC News has reached out to the White House for comment.

Trump, who is now a convicted felon after being found guilty on 34 counts in the Manhattan Criminal Court in July 2024, at one time faced four indictments.

Two of the four cases have since been dismissed, with the Fulton County case the only one outstanding.

Trump had turned himself in to the Fulton County Jail after he was indicted by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on charges related to efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia, but he has since often touted it as a symbol for his "Make America Great Again" movement.

"Did you like my mug shot?" Trump asked cheering supporters at a campaign rally in August 2024.

"It's the No. 1 selling mug shot in history! It beat Elvis -- and it beat Frank Sinatra. Did you know that?" he said.

"I'm proud to admit and I'm proud to tell you: You have made mine bigger than both of them -- by a lot," he said.

The mug shot was also featured in merchandise sold by his 2024 campaign.

Trump and 18 co-defendants pleaded not guilty in Fulton County on the charges of violating Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act in 2023. The case is still ongoing, though Willis has been removed from the case by the Georgia Court of Appeals.

The president has denied all charges against him in the four indictments and slammed the cases as a political witch hunt.

"From the time I came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, and even before I was sworn in as your President of the United States, the Radical Left Democrats -- the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this Country -- have been engaged in a Witch-Hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement," Trump said in a 2023 statement after he was first indicted in New York.

"Weaponizing our justice system to punish a political opponent, who just so happens to be a President of the United States and by far the leading Republican candidate for President, has never happened before. Ever," he added.

And later in 2023, he said of the indictments, "I consider it a great badge of courage. I'm being indicted for you, and I believe the 'you' is more than 200 million people that love our country that are out there, and they love our country. This is a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time."

ABC News' Michelle Stoddart contributed to this report.