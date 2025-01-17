The two will be sworn in on Monday, Jan. 20.

Official inaugural portraits of Trump and Vance released: 'They go hard'

The official portraits of President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance were released Thursday by the Trump transition team.

The official portraits of President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance were released Thursday by the Trump transition team.

The official portraits of President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance were released Thursday by the Trump transition team.

The official portraits of President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance were released Thursday by the Trump transition team.

WASHINGTON -- The official portraits of President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance were released Thursday by the Trump transition team.

"And they go hard," a press release from the transition said about the portraits.

Trump Administration

The statement added, "In just four days, Donald J. Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States and JD Vance as the 50th Vice President of the United States, and their official portraits are here."

Trump and Vance will be sworn in on Monday, Jan. 20.

President Joe Biden will be in attendance as his successor is sworn in, resuming a tradition of American democracy that Trump himself sidestepped in 2021.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will also be in attendance.