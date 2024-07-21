Politicians react after President Joe Biden drops out of 2024 race, endorses VP Kamala Harris

President Biden stunned his supporters by withdrawing from his reelection bid and throwing his support behind Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination.

Following President Joe Biden's announcement that he is leaving the 2024 race against Donald Trump, reactions from all sides of the aisle have poured in.

Here are reactions from lawmakers and public officials.

Vice President Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris has announced she intends to run for president in 2024, hours after President Joe Biden said he will be dropping out of the race.

"I am honored to have the President's endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination," Harris said in a statement Sunday.

"We have 107 days until Election Day. Together, we will fight. And together, we will win," Harris said

FULL STATEMENT | Read Vice President Kamala Harris' full statement following Joe Biden's endorsement

Former President Barrack Obama

In a statement, former President Barack Obama lauded President Joe Biden for his decades of service and decision to leave the race. He did not mention Vice President Kamala Harris in the statement.

"Joe Biden has been one of America's most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me," Obama wrote. "Today, we've also been reminded -- again -- that he's a patriot of the highest order."

Obama praised Biden's "outstanding track record" in office and how he "has never backed down from a fight."

"For him to look at the political landscape and decide that he should pass the torch to a new nominee is surely one of the toughest in his life. But I know he wouldn't make this decision unless he believed it was right for America," he wrote. "It's a testament to Joe Biden's love of country -- and a historic example of a genuine public servant once again putting the interests of the American people ahead of his own that future generations of leaders will do well to follow."

Obama said he has "extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges."

"For now, Michelle and I just want to express our love and gratitude to Joe and Jill for leading us so ably and courageously during these perilous times -- and for their commitment to the ideals of freedom and equality that this country was founded on," he wrote.

Bill and Hillary Clinton

Bill and Hillary Clinton endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president, saying in a statement that they would "fight with everything we've got" to elect her.

"We are honored to join the President in endorsing Vice President Harris and will do whatever we can to support her," they wrote.

Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump is rallying against the Democratic Party Sunday, following the announcement President Joe Biden is leaving the 2024 race.

"Crooked Joe Biden is the Worst President, by far, in the History of our Nation. He has done everything possible to destroy our Country," Trump said in a statement on TruthSocial.

"Whoever the Left puts up now will just be more of the same," Trump continued.

Trump's campaign also released a statement Sunday, calling out Vice President Kamala Harris by name, after Biden endorsed her as the next Democratic pick.

"Kamala Harris is just as much of joke as Biden is," the campaign said, adding, "Harris will be even WORSE for the people of our Nation than Joe Biden. Harris has been the Enabler in Chief for Crooked Joe this entire time. They own each other's records, and there is no distance between the two."

J.D. Vance

Former President Donald Trump's running mate JD Vance reacted to President Joe Biden's decision to drop out of the race, calling him "the worst president in my lifetime" and saying they are ready to take on Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Joe Biden has been the worst President in my lifetime and Kamala Harris has been right there with him every step of the way. Over the last four years she co-signed Biden's open border and green scam policies that drove up the cost of housing and groceries. She owns all of these failures, and she lied for nearly four years about Biden's mental capacity--saddling the nation with a president who can't do the job," Vance said in a statement on X.

"President Trump and I are ready to save America, whoever's at the top of the Democrat ticket. Bring it on," Vance said.

The Biden Family

Jill Biden

FILE - President Joe Biden, left, and first lady Jill Biden hold hands as they arrive at Fort Lesley J. McNair, Monday, July 1, 2024, in Washington. AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Fil

Naomi Biden

Biden's granddaughter, Naomi Biden, wrote in a post on X that she is "proud today of my Pop."

"I'm nothing but proud today of my Pop, our President, Joe Biden, who has served our country with every bit of his soul and with unmatched distinction," she wrote. "Not only has he been - and will continue to be - the most effective president of our lifetime, but he has likely already cemented himself as the most effective and impactful public servant in our nation's history."

"He has been at the center of, and had a material impact on, literally every single major issue that our country and world has faced for 50 years," she added. "Our world is better today in so many ways thanks to him. To the Americans who have always had his back, keep the faith. He will always have ours."

Hunter Biden

President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, is reacting to his father's decision to drop out of the race saying he has looked at his father "in awe" for his entire life.

"How could he suffer so much heartache and yet give so much of whatever remained of his heart to others?" Hunter Biden said in a statement Sunday.

"Over a life time I have witnessed him absorb the pain of countless everyday Americans who he's given his personal phone number to, because he wanted them to call him when they were hurting. When their last hopes were slipping through their hands," he said.

Hunter Biden said his father's unconditional love has been his North Star as a president and parent

"He is unique in public life today, in that there is no distance between Joe Biden the man and Joe Biden the public servant of the last 54 years," Hunter Biden said.

"I'm so lucky every night I get to tell him I love him, and to thank him. I ask all Americans to join me tonight in doing the same. Thank you, Mr. President. I love you, Dad," he wrote.

Other Notable Democratic Lawmakers and Leaders

Rep. Nancy Pelosi

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called President Joe Biden "a patriotic American who has always put our country first."

"His legacy of vision, values and leadership make him one of the most consequential Presidents in American history. With love and gratitude to President Biden for always believing in the promise of America and giving people the opportunity to reach their fulfillment," Pelosi said in a statement Sunday.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said it was "it is crucial that our party and country swiftly unite to defeat Donald Trump" and endorsed Harris in her statement.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer praised President Biden's legacy and said he "put the country, his party, and our future first" with his decision Sunday.

"Joe, today shows you are a true patriot and great American," he said.

Schumer's statement comes days after sources told ABC News that Schumer privately urged Biden to drop out of the race.

Schumer had a blunt conversation with Biden, sources said, making the case it would be best if Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race.

Gov. Gavin Newsom

California Gov. Gavin Newsom -- one of Biden's top surrogates and is often floated as a potential replacement at the top of the ticket -- has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris on X

"Tough. Fearless. Tenacious.

With our democracy at stake and our future on the line, no one is better to prosecute the case against Donald Trump's dark vision and guide our country in a healthier direction than America's Vice President,

@KamalaHarris."

Earlier, Newsom thanked the president for his leadership.

"President Biden has been an extraordinary, history-making president - a leader who has fought hard for working people and delivered astonishing results for all Americans. He will go down in history as one of the most impactful and selfless presidents. Thank you, @JoeBiden," Newsom said in a post on X Sunday.

Pete Buttigieg

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who ran against President Joe Biden in 2020, posted an endorsement for Vice President Kamala Harris on X.

He said, in part, that Biden "earned his place among the best and most consequential presidents in American history" and that he will do all he can to help Harris win the election and "lead America forward as our next president."

This comes following his earlier statement on Biden's decision to drop out.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders reacted to Biden's decision to end his bid for reelection on Sunday.

"Joe Biden has served our country with honor and dignity," Sanders wrote in a statement on X.

"As the first president to ever walk on a picket line with striking workers, he has been the most pro-working class president in modern American history," Sanders continued.

Sanders ran against Biden for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 presidential race.

"Thank you, Mr. President, for all you've done," Sanders wrote.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

After Biden's announcement that he would end his reelection campaign, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer praised him in a post on X.

"President Biden is a great public servant who knows better than anyone what it takes to defeat Donald Trump," she wrote. "His remarkable work to lower prescription drug costs, fix the damn roads, bring supply chains home, address climate change, and ensure America's global leadership over decades will go down in history."

"My job in this election will remain the same: doing everything I can to elect Democrats and stop Donald Trump, a convicted felon whose agenda of raising families' costs, banning abortion nationwide, and abusing the power of the White House to settle his own scores is completely wrong for Michigan," she wrote.

Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen

Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen, from the key battleground state of Nevada, shared a statement on President Biden departing from the 2024 election on Sunday.

"President Biden has served our country in public office with dignity and integrity for decades," Rosen said, adding, "I thank President Biden for his leadership and respect his decision not to seek reelection."

"There is still a lot more work to do on behalf of Nevadans to lower costs, create more opportunity, and defend our fundamental freedoms," Rosen said.

Rosen noticeably did not endorse Vice President Kamala Harris in her statement Sunday.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore

In a statement Sunday, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore praised Biden and thanked him for his decades of service.

"President Biden has dedicated his life and career to serving the American people," Moore wrote. "His legacy of hard work, dedication, optimism, and strength have shaped the trajectory of our nation -- and made us better as a people and as a country."

"This is a man deeply in love with his family, his country, and the promise of America," he wrote. "As a governor, I look to him as an exemplar of true leadership. As an American, I look to him as an embodiment of our shared values of freedom, decency, and patriotism."

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan

Larry Hogan, the former Maryland governor who is running for U.S. Senate, released a statement on X Sunday after President Biden ended his bid for reelection.

"I believe he made the right decision for his family and the country," Hogan, a Republican, said of Biden, adding, "These are dangerous and unprecedented times. He should be commended for putting the country ahead of personal ambition."

"The only way out of this cycle of chaos, divisiveness and dysfunction is to elect principled, common sense and experienced leaders who will focus on the day-to-day challenges facing Americans," Hogan continued.

"We need less palace intrigue, less partisan nonsense, and more decisive action to solve the serious problems facing our nation," Hogan said.

Former Vice President Al Gore

Former Vice President Al Gore joined the chorus of Democratic leaders weighing in on President Biden's decision to leave the 2024 presidential race on Sunday.

Praising Biden's significant action toward climate change solutions, Gore said in a statement on X, "As President, Joe Biden has been - and is - an exceptional leader. He is responsible for developing and signing the most significant investment in climate solutions into law."

"I know that he is not done delivering for the American people and will continue to serve this nation with wisdom and dignity in the coming months," Gore continued, adding, "In paving the way for a new generation of leadership, President Biden's decision is a fitting testament to his profoundly consequential career."

"I applaud his selfless decision," Gore wrote.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., told ABC News she is backing Vice President Kamala Harris for president in the 2024 election.

"I worked with her in the Senate for years and we became closer friends even when we ran against each other," Klobuchar said.

Klobuchar said President Joe Biden chose "the honorable path" by dropping out.

"President Biden has served with integrity and delivered results that will strengthen our country for generations to come. He passed historic legislation investing in our infrastructure, manufacturing and lowering the cost of prescription drugs. I am deeply grateful for his service, dedication, and commitment to our country and our democracy," Klobuchar said.

Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell

One of President Biden's closest allies, Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell, mourned the end of Biden's presidential campaign while endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday.

"I did endorse Kamala this afternoon because I believe Joe Biden has been a great President," Dingell said during an interview on MSNBC.

"I think it is a sad day and the way much of this has played out with the knives that have been put in his back," she said of Biden.

"If he is supporting Kamala Harris, that means that he thinks that she can do a good job and that is who I am supporting," Dingell continued, adding, "This party needs to unify."

Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson

Marianne Williamson is throwing her hat back in the 2024 presidential election ring after President Joe Biden exited the race Sunday.

"The nomination of a new Democratic candidate must be opened to a genuinely democratic process at an open convention," Williamson told ABC News in a statement.

"No one should simply be anointed to the position of nominee; all candidates must be heard and their agendas explored," Williamson said, seemingly referencing Biden's endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Our party's basic first principle is democracy," Williamson continued, adding, "We cannot save our democracy without practicing it ourselves."

"I look forward to taking my message to the American people, and convincing Democratic delegates, that I am the best candidate to take us to victory in November," Williamson said.

DNC Chair Jaime Harrison

Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison said the Democratic Party will be soon announcing next steps and the path forward for the nomination process for the 2024 presidential candidate.

"As we move forward to formally select our Party's nominee, our values as Democrats remain the same -- lowering costs, restoring freedom, protecting the rights of all people, and saving our democracy from the threat of dictatorship. We have and will continue to make this case to the American people," Harrison said in a statement Sunday.

Harrison also thanked Biden for "the unparalleled progress he has delivered over the last four years."

"We will honor that legacy, and the decision that he has made today, through a firm commitment to nominating and electing a Democratic president this November who will carry that torch into the next four years," Harrison said.

Notable Republicans

House Speaker Mike Johnson

House Speaker Mike Johnson called for Biden to resign the presidency, saying in a statement, "If Joe Biden is not fit to run for President, he is not fit to serve as President. He must resign the office immediately. November 5 cannot arrive soon enough."

Former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney

In a post on X, former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney -- a Republican and frequent critic of former President Donald Trump -- praised Biden's decision to leave the race as "courageous."

"The framers of our Constitution knew that our republic would endure only if our presidents have the character and honor to put duty ahead of self interest," Cheney wrote. "President Biden deserves our gratitude for his decades of service to our nation and for his courageous decision today."

Sen. Mitt Romney

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, the Republican presidential nominee in 2012, sent "warm personal wishes" to Biden and the first lady, saying in a statement Sunday afternoon, "Others will judge his presidency. However, having worked with him these past few years, I respect President Biden. His decision to withdraw from the race was right and is in the best interest of the country."

Other Notable Figures and Groups

Planned Parenthood

Planned Parenthood and other pro-abortion rights groups are cheering on Vice President Kamala Harris, saying she will "fight like hell" for abortion rights. Harris has led the charge under Biden's presidency with abortion rights, a major issue in the 2024 election.

"As we have navigated this public health crisis, Vice President Harris has kept the needs and experiences of patients and providers front and center. She's the first Vice President to visit a Planned Parenthood health center -- and we know that she will continue to fight like hell to rebuild a fundamental right that was stripped away," Planned Parenthood said in a statement Sunday.

The International Association of Fire Fighters

The International Association of Fire Fighters, which was the first union to back Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, released a statement on his decision to exit the 2024 race.

"Past, present, and future fire fighters are better off because of Joe Biden," IAFF general president Edward A. Kelly said Sunday.

"For nearly 50 years, he has been a champion of the IAFF. His work has directly led to the hiring of tens of thousands of fire fighters, safety improvements in this most dangerous of jobs, and a nation that is now aware of the toxic threats we face every time we put on our gear," Kelly said.

"And, when a fire fighter makes the ultimate sacrifice, President Biden's work has ensured their families receive the benefits they deserve," Kelly continued.

Kelly called Biden the "greatest President fire fighters and emergency medical workers have ever had."

"Our membership - and the communities we serve - will forever be in his debt," Kelly said.