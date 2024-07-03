Biden privately signals 'open mind' on path forward, sees next few days as critical: Sources

President Biden has privately told at least two people close to him in the last few days that he recognizes how difficult his political predicament is.

Sources told ABC News on Wednesday that President Joe Biden has privately acknowledged that the next few days are critical to determining whether he can stay in the race for a second term.

"This is false," White House senior deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said about the ABC News reporting and similar accounts from other news organizations.

While he still views himself as the best candidate to defeat Donald Trump, he signaled to one ally that he is keeping an "open mind" about his path forward, sources familiar with conversations tell ABC News.

President Joe Biden will sit down with ABC News on Friday for his first television interview since last week's presidential debate.

He has campaign events scheduled in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania in the coming days, an interview scheduled with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos on Friday, and a news conference next week at the NATO summit. All of those events represent big opportunities for Biden to change public perceptions, according to those around him.

Publicly and privately, the president is making calls and arranging meetings to communicate his view that he remains the strongest candidate to take on Trump.

Over the last few days, he has spoken to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chris Coons, Rep. Jim Clyburn, among others.

Biden was scheduled to have a private lunch with Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday and a meeting with Democratic governors later in the day, important marking points. Both were added to his schedule in the aftermath of the debate.

A person close to the president says he understands the stakes of this election and the importance of defeating Trump and has continued to insist he is ready for this moment.

"I would not be running again if I didn't believe with all my heart and soul I can do this job," Biden said in North Carolina after the debate.

Biden has been consistent that he doesn't want to be pressured into making the decision; he has remained "calm" during this moment, according to people who have interacted with him. Close members and associates are giving him space to see if that continues.

Separately, The New York Times has reported that Biden is weighing whether to continue in the race, a claim that the campaign is angrily denying.

"That claim is absolutely false. If the New York Times had provided us with more than 7 minutes to comment we would have told them so," Bates said.

Sources contacted by ABC News said he has not gone so far, to their knowledge, as to say he cannot salvage his campaign.