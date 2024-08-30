A preview of what Tamron Hall is 'cooking up' for season six

Tamron Hall has a new season, a new cookbook and a new focus on "nurturing"

A new season of the "Tamron Hall" show premieres September 3, with a focus on "nurturing." Plus, a look at what else Tamron is cooking up.

LOS ANGELES -- A new season of the "Tamron Hall" show premieres September 3, and On The Red Carpet got a preview of what's in store!

The Emmy award-winning talk show "Tamron Hall" is heading into its sixth season, this year, centered around the theme of nurturing.

We spoke with Hall about the theme and what she hopes to bring forth in the upcoming season.

"The number six represents nurture, and what are the things you want to nurture in your life, in your friendships, in your relationships? What are the things you want to plant so they can grow into the dream life we all deserve?"

Hall also has a new cookbook on the way, co-authored by chef Lish Steiling.

"'A Confident Cook' really built on the story of me learning to cook over the last 10 or 12 years. It starts with this journey I never could have imagined, and we have 79 recipes. It's about friendship. It's about family, but it's about finding your confidence in the kitchen and I love it."

Season six of the "Tamron Hall" show begins Tuesday, Sept 3. For local airtimes, check here.

And for a little fun in the kitchen, "A Confident Cook" is available now for pre-order here.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC Owned Television Stations.