Celebrate Amazon Prime Big Deal Days with savings on beauty essentials you'll love

Skincare and makeup can often be pricey, so Amazon Prime Big Deal Day (October 8-9) is the perfect time to snag a few of the best beauty essentials. Take a look below at some of the best sales going on right now for beauty and personal care products, and save on top-rated skincare, makeup and more.

Best Prime Big Deal Day beauty savings

37% off Amazon Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask $21.95

Described by the brand as "an energy drink for your eyes," these patches may be helpful if you need a little undereye lift on those more drowsy days. Grace & Stella mentions that they assist in reducing puffiness, dark circles and fine lines while brightening and rejuvenating the skin. With over 16,000 five-star reviews, these patches are well loved by purchasers. Get a pack of 24 for just $21.

38% off Amazon COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Repair Cream $15.50

Korean beauty products are growing in popularity, and this cream by COSRX is one of the top-rated daily face moisturizers with over 32,000 five-star reviews. According to the brand, the snail mucin, hyaluronic acid and betaine in the cream help to strengthen the skin's barrier by replenishing moisture. Get it now for under $20.

28% off Amazon L'Oreal Paris Makeup Double Extend Tubing Mascara $9.99

This L'Oreal dual-sided mascara is a great multi-use product. Use side one to prime your lashes and side two to lengthen. This is also a tubing mascara, meaning you'll get an enhanced lengthening effect, less flaking and it's easier to remove. You can save 29% on this great 2-in-1 product.

48% off Amazon Real Techniques Face Base Makeup Brush Kit $10.37

These are a personal favorite. For Prime Big Deal Day, you can get a full set of four face brushes for 48% off. The set includes a concealing, flat contour, ultra buff and setting brush. The custom-cut bristles will ensure your makeup looks dewy and airbrushed all day long.

41% off Amazon Dr. Groot Thicken & Smooth at Home and On The Go Bundle $46.00

This hair thickening bundle is great if you want to treat and nurture your hair. ABC Localish Producer Amit Lerner emphasizes the great smell, easy lather and moisturizing qualities of this shampoo, while also mentioning you only need a little each use, so it lasts longer. Additionally, many of the reviewers praise how it soothes and hydrates the scalp, regardless of hair type.

49% off Amazon ZIMASILK 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase $20.39

Silk pillowcases are popular in the world of beauty right now, and this Zimasilk one is great, as the brand states it is made with 100% (6a) grade silk, aiming to help reduce skin and hair irritation. It has a 4.6 total rating and over 36,000 five-star reviews, and right now, you can currently get it on sale for 49% off.

14% off Amazon Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Makeup Setting Spray $30.60

Many of the reviewers mention that it helps to lock makeup in place and follows through on the 16-hour wear promise. Plus, if you're looking for a specific look to your makeup that goes beyond the original spray, Urban Decay sells four other versions of the spray meant to provide different finishes, which are also on sale.

39% off Amazon LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream $18.16

This bestselling retinol cream may be great if you're looking for a way to reduce fine lines and wrinkles. The brand describes it as the ultimate skin companion, helping to rehydrate, support collagen production and combat uneven skin texture. With over 26,000 five-star reviews, many purchasers praise the fast-acting nature of the cream as well as how it leaves their skin looking soft and supple.

40% off Amazon Maybelline Dream Radiant Liquid Medium Coverage Hydrating Makeup $8.32

Cool weather season is here, which can make it feel like dry, flaky skin under makeup is unavoidable. However, this hydrating, lightweight foundation is made with hyaluronic acid and collagen, meant to deliver up to 12 hours of hydration, according to the brand. Plus, it's an Amazon's Choice product, with over 5,000 five-star reviews. You can get it now on sale for under $10.

50% off Amazon Neutrogena Hydro Boost Face Moisturizer $13.29

If you're looking to leave your skin hydrated and supple this winter, this Neutrogena cream may be for you. The brand mentions that it offers 24-hour hydration, meant to lock in moisture and smooth skin. It has almost 70,000 five-star reviews, with purchasers emphasizing the lightweight texture that brings deep and lasting hydration, and now you can get it for 50% off.

24% off Amazon REVLON One-Step Volumizer $45.31

Help keep your hair routine simple, fast and effective with this Revlon One Step combination hair dryer and styler. The bristles allow you to brush your hair while the barrel expels heat to dry, so it's a great two-in-one tool. Get select colors on sale starting at 24% off.

53% off Amazon BAIMEI IcyMe Gua Sha & Jade Roller $7.49

A jade roller can help massage your skin, and a gua sha may assist in fine line and wrinkle reduction. This set comes with both and is currently on sale for over 50% off. Get it now and take your nighttime skincare routine to the next level. Many of the reviewers recommend putting the tools in the freezer and using it with a moisturizer for an enhanced effect.

