72-year-old believed to have gone overboard before Princess Cruises ship docked in SF: officials

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A 72-year-old man is believed to have gone overboard on a Princess Cruises ship ahead of its arrival in San Francisco Monday, according to company officials.

They say the Ruby Princess docked around 6:50 a.m. where crews searched the ship thoroughly and extensively reviewed security footage without success.

Officials say they have ruled out other possibilities and are treating this situation as a man overboard incident.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has taken over the investigation and Princess Cruise officials say they are fully cooperating with authorities.

The Ruby Princess was returning from a five-day trip to Ensenada that departed on Nov 27.

Company officials say the ship's next voyage will be a 16-day trip to the Hawaiian Islands which departs Monday evening.

The Coast Guard says they will be searching for the victim with a fixed-wing plane. They don't know yet if he went overboard in the bay or outside the bay.