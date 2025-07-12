UC Berkeley professor shot and killed in Greece, family says

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- A UC Berkeley professor was shot and killed while in Greece, according to family members.

Przemyslaw Jeziorski was killed outside a home near Athens on July 4 where his ex-wife and two children live.

This is an undated faculty photo of UC Berkeley professor Przemyslaw Jeziorskiimg. Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley

Jeziorski was reportedly in Greece to attend a child custody hearing.

No arrest has been made in the case.

Jeziorski was a professor at Berkeley's Haas School of Business for 8 years.

The victim's brother, Lukasz Jeziorski, wrote on WhyDonate, the European version of GoFundMe, in part:

"Our family is heartbroken, and we are doing everything we can to ensure that justice is served."

He continued, "Przemek was a loving father to two young children and a beloved professor at the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley. He was a leading scholar in marketing science, industrial organization and data analytics. He loved teaching and sharing his passion for the intricacies of marketing analytics and marketing science with his students."

Lukasz said they hope to move Przemyslaw's remains to Poland.

Lukaszi shared on his Facebook page, their father passed away just last month.

Berkeley Haas Dean Jennifer Chatman issued at statement writing:

"We are heartbroken by news of the tragic and sudden death of Professor Przemyslaw Jeziorski, a beloved member of our marketing faculty and Haas community.

While authorities are investigating what happened, our focus is on supporting our community during this difficult period.

My heart goes out to Przemek's family and loved ones. We will miss him."