This website will pay you to review all Trader Joe's pumpkin-flavored products

FinanceBuzz is looking for someone to review all of the newest pumpkin products from Trader Joe's.

It's officially pumpkin spice season and one website wants to pay you to taste it all.

The Pumpkin Spice Pundit will get $1,000 for their work and a $500 Trader Joe's gift card to pick up the pumpkin-flavored haul.

You'll need to photograph and rate each item, like how difficult it was to make and how tasty it is.

Those interested have until Sept. 10 to apply.