Rafael Devers explains willingness to play 1B for Giants but not Red Sox

SAN FRANCISCO -- As he prepared to face his former team just five days after being traded, Giants slugger Rafael Devers wants to leave things in the past as it pertains to the Red Sox.

But he did provide some insight into his feelings when he was asked Friday why he wouldconsider playing first base for the Giantsafter he refused to do so for the Red Sox.

"I put up some good numbers in Boston, and I feel like I earned some respect," Devers said through an interpreter. "If they would have asked me at the beginning of spring training, yes, I would have played [ first ] ."

Of course, back then the Red Sox didn't have an opening at first base as Triston Casas didn't get hurt until about a month into the season. But the overall damage had been done.

The lack of communication between the sides seemingly led to the stunning trade, and in the fourth game of his San Francisco career, Devers had to face his old teammates in a weekend series at Oracle Park.

"Whatever happened, happened," Devers said. "But they're still my friends."

Devers, batting third and serving as the Giants' designated hitter, got a standing ovation before grounding out in his first at-bat in the first inning Friday. In the third inning, he hit a drive to left-center thatCeddanne Rafaelacaught against the wall./p>

br/>"I really looked up to him when I was coming up," said Rafaela, who called Devers his big brother. "It's always a pleasure for me to watch him play and watch him perform. It was fun."

Devers finished the game 0-for-5 as San Francisco lost 7-5and dropped to 1-3 since the trade. It was the second time this season Devers went 0-for-5 or worse (0-for-6 at Detroiton May 13) and the first time he did so in a home game since Sept. 26, 2023 (Raysat Red Sox).

Devers got to see his friends after they arrived in town Thursday, but as of early Friday afternoon, he had not seen or talked to manager Alex Cora. He's confident he will.

Pressed about his former manager, Devers said, "I don't want to talk about the past. I don't have anything good or bad to say about Alex. I just want to leave everything in the past."

Cora addressed the subject during his pregame media availability, saying,"There's a lot of stuff that Raffy did for us that we're going to miss. We're very proud of him."

Asked if the two need to clear the air about anything, Cora replied, "Clear the air about what? It's a trade. It's baseball. It's a business. That's how it works.

"It's not the first guy that's gotten traded. It's not the last guy. People have their opinions about the whole thing. Communication, first base, DH, third base, the manager, the GM, the owner, whatever. It's a baseball trade. From my end, I turn the page."

Cora was then asked if he was "surprised" Devers is working at first base, to which the manager offered a succinct, "No."

Devers acknowledged that it has been a "long week" but said he was feeling more relaxed and even happy now. He is hitting 3-for-16 with two walks and five strikeouts for his new team, which desperately needs his presence in its lineup.

Eventually, he will see time at first base -- but only when he's ready.

"It's not a position I'm going to learn how to play overnight," Devers said.

He was asked several times when he might get a start there.

"Whenever I feel like I'm comfortable," he answered.

The conversation eventually came back around to his relationship with the Red Sox, but Devers insisted on putting it behind him.

"I really don't want to talk about it," he said. "I want to concentrate what's in the future for me."

ESPN Research and The Associated Press contributed to this report.br/]