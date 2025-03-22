This traffic median in SF dubbed 'Rat Island': Here's what officials are asking public not to do

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There's a traffic median in San Francisco being called "Rat Island."
An unsanctioned sign reads, "Do not feed wildlife," just steps away from a Muni bus stop on Mission Street near Duboce.
The city has been trying to fix up the rat infestation.
Inspectors found burrows within the traffic median and a planting area across the street.
The San Francisco Public Health Department says the infestation could be linked to all the garbage there-- which they claim was recently cleaned up.