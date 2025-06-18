'Razor blade throat' symptom of new COVID variant | What to know

The latest COVID variant is causing a distinctive symptom: a sore throat so severe it's nicknamed razor blade throat.

Some patients report a sharp, stabbing pain when they swallow, often at the back of the throat.

Because of that, the new variant is informally being called "Nimbus," a name that refers to a jagged type of storm cloud.

Doctors in the UK are also seeing more intestinal symptoms than with other variants.

The virus is spreading quickly.

In the U.S., Nimbus went from single digits to 37% of all new cases of COVID in less than three weeks.

