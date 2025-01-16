Rebranded Lahaina restaurant opens its doors 1 year after devastating Maui wildfires

LAHAINA, Maui (KGO) -- A rebranded restaurant in Lahaina opened its doors one year after the devastating Maui wildfires, giving hope to other businesses trying to rebuild.

Coco Deck Lahaina's stunning ocean views let guests take in the beauty of the island while enjoying delicious food. The menu offers a little something for everyone. "Some local Latin and American influence, some like street food and comfort food is what we do here. It's a big fusion," said co-owner and chef Alvin Savella.

ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma asked Savella about the importance of offering comfort food. "That's probably very helpful for them because you're one of a handful of restaurants that are open on Front Street in Lahaina. What does that mean to you?"

"It's just nice to be back, especially in my restaurant and be able to cook food again and play around in the kitchen," said Savella.

Coco Deck Lahaina replaced Savella's other restaurant Duckine, and now offers a family-friendly, affordable dining experience with eight TVs, a cozy lounge area, and a kids zone.

There's even an option for the indecisive customer. The menu has an item called My Girlfriend Isn't Hungry. "The man would order something and then his wife or girlfriend would say, 'Oh I'm not that hungry' and then she ends up eating stuff from his plate, so we have that as like an additional add-on," said Savella.

While the restaurant is a popular spot on Lahaina's Front Street, co-owner and general manager Robert Farrell said they appreciate support from tourists as well. "I would encourage them to come and support us and visit us. You know, it's always important to be aware of what's happened here and be empathetic towards that. But also, we need the support. And we want to see people enjoying our town again as much as we love our town."

