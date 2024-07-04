Recalled Takata airbags remain in 700K California vehicles, data shows

At least 27 people have been killed and 400 have been injured by these airbags in the U.S.

Takata airbags - which were recalled in 2014 - remain in 700,000 vehicles in California, according to Carfax data.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- More than 6.4 million vehicles are currently operating in the United States with airbags that were recalled 10 years ago, according to the vehicle analyst company Carfax.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration referred to the 2014 Takata airbag recall as the largest and most complex safety recall in U.S. history. Twenty-seven people in the U.S. have been killed by these airbags and at least 400 have been injured.

According to Carfax, more than 2.5 million vehicles -- about 40% of the total -- are in states that NHTSA labeled Zone A, which is defined as having a high threat to safety due to high heat and humidity areas. California is one of those states.

"There are more than 700,000 literal time bombs waiting in California for someone to get and that's why we need to get these airbags out of these cars," Patrick Olsen, Editor and Chief of Carfax, said.

Our ABC7 News data journalism team found that in California, there are 2,046 unfixed Takata airbags per 100,000 registered vehicles. This puts California in the middle -- at 28th -- when it comes to states with the most unfixed Takata airbags compared to statewide registered vehicles.

"The issue is the chemicals inside the inflator, normally when your car gets hit they combine and explode and fill the airbag which protects the passenger, protects the driver," Olsen said. "These airbags though when exposed over time to heat and humidity develop moisture in those chemicals and that creates an explosion which far exceeds what everyone intended. That can turn the metal band around the airbag into shrapnel literally flying pieces of metal that go into the cabin of a car."

While existing laws prohibit car dealers from selling a new car with an unfixed recall and prohibit rental companies from renting a car with an unfixed recall, there is no existing law for used car sellers.

"Congress has not acted to enact that," Olsen said.

Searching the web, 7 On Your Side found a used car for sale in the Bay Area with an open recall for Takata airbags.

"A lot of cars have recalls," the used car lot owner said when questioned about the car for sale.

He had no idea he was selling a car with a recall, but took the car in question off the business' website where it had been listed for sale.

NHTSA tells ABC7 News it does not have authority to require used car dealerships to disclose an open recall to a buyer or potential buyer.

The Federal Trade Commission said the "used car rule" does not have a requirement that open recalls be disclosed. However, it does require that dealers attach a buyers guide to the car, which includes information about where consumers can search for open recalls on a vehicle.

"That's why it's important to look at your vehicle history report, get a mechanic to check out a car before you buy it to make sure you understand everything that could be wrong with it," said Olsen.

In March, U.S. Senators Blumenthal, Markey and Warren introduced the Used Car Safety Recall Repair Act ,which if passed would require car dealers to repair any outstanding safety recalls in used cars prior to selling, leasing, or loaning them to consumers.

"Clearly the senators bringing this up is appropriate, that we need to really look at this," Congressman Mark DeSaulnier, who is on the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, said. "It's shocking to me the numbers and clearly there has to be something done."

In the meantime, you can check the vin number of any vehicle you're purchasing on NHTSA's website to see whether or not there are any open recalls.