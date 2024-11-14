RECAP: Joan finds love again in 'Golden Bachelorette' finale

NEW YORK -- At long last, it was finally time for the conclusion to Joan Vassos' journey as the very first "Golden Bachelorette." Joan was fresh off her breakup with Pascal, but she had to get her head back in the game because she still had Guy and Chock vying for her heart. There was a knock at her door on the cruise ship and Nancy was there to save the day. It was so great that she was there to help Joan. She was worried that she was "unlovable" and Nancy reassured her that was not the case. "You are so deserving of love. I know you had it before and you can have it again," Nancy said. It seemed like that talk really reassured Joan.

Gina: We all need friends like Nancy, who can lift us up in times of need. Note to all, if you have these friends in your lives, cherish them always.

The cruise ship reached Bora Bora and it looked like paradise. Joan was excited to finally see her family so they could meet her final two men. Joan's daughter Ally and her husband Noah, along with Joan's eldest son Nick and his fiancée Brooke, were there to share their opinions on the men. Joan shared with her kids that she was conflicted because of her feelings about their father and honoring her love for him. It reassured her children to hear that she struggled through the process because they wanted to know that she was always thinking of him. But, it also seems like they want her to have a bright, loving future.

Chock Meets Joan's Family

Chock was up first to meet Joan's children and their significant others. Chock shared that at his hometown visit, he kissed Joan in front of everyone and he did it again in front of Joan's kids. They totally made a face. Chock cried as he talked about his daughter and the application process. Nick seems skeptical of the process and of Chock (and probably any man who isn't his father). "I do love your mom," Chock said. "I do want to spend my life with her." Nick said that his father was amazing, but that Joan was able to take the family through the loss of his dad back to happiness. Chock said that he's not there to replace his dad, but that he wants to give Joan a good second chapter of her life. Nick found him to be a very good person.

Gina: Good answer! This isn't a replacing situation, they are both just adding happiness to each other's lives. I think the kids appreciated that response.

Nick told his mother that he really liked Chock. She said that she didn't want Nick or his sister to be mad at her for moving on. Nick said that he and his siblings are so proud of her for going out there and being "The Golden Bachelorette" and that they are so proud to have her as their mom. Her kids made her feel safe and loved again.

Gina: I'm in tears. I know that this guilt has been weighing on Joan the entire season. It's nice to see that she is feeling better about it all and moving forward to her happiness!

Chock's Final Date

Chock was riding the high of a successful meeting with Joan's children, and now he had one last chance to impress her on their final date. He met her at her bungalow and Joan told him that he doesn't have to try to be so poised around her. He agreed that he needed to let loose a little more. Chock told Joan he had a present for her and he pulled out a card where he promised to take her to New York City to get their own place together. In the card was a heart keychain with two keys. Come to New York, Joan! We're waiting!

"I want to marry you, I want to spend my life with you, I want you to know that I do love you," Chock said. Joan was so excited. She said that was the first time someone had said those words to her since John had died. Joan did not say I love you back because she wanted to wait until the end of this journey. Chock couldn't stop saying it! It killed him to think of Guy waiting in the wings, but he put all his chips out on the table.

Gina: Yeah, it was really tough on Chock to not have Joan say "I love you" back, but I understand her reasoning. Also, none of this is "normal," so hopefully he doesn't get too discouraged by it.

Guy and Joan

Guy said there was a torrential downpour outside when he woke up, but he was excited to meet Joan's family and have a great day with her. Joan said that she woke up thinking about the date that she had with Chock yesterday and she decided she was in love and needed to go talk to Guy. Poor Guy! He never got the chance to meet with Joan's family. I wonder if things would have been slightly more even if he had gone first, or if it was Chock all along.

Joan said, "My heart belongs to somebody else." She did her best to say that she cared about Guy but she can't deny her feelings for Chock. She didn't want to put him through meeting her family and having to show up on the last day and then having to leave. "I didn't want to hurt you, I swear, this is the last thing I wanted," Joan said. Guy cried as he hugged Joan. He was crushed. Joan was very composed! Guy said that he felt so good that day and he had fallen in love with her. "I was ready to let it all out," Guy said. "This is not what I was expecting at all," Joan said that she did go all in with him and she was sorry because that made him feel like he was the one. Guy said to Joan that he had planned to tell her children that he loved her and wanted to marry her. Guy even asked her if her mind was made up. It was. Joan told him that they'd always be in each others' lives. "I thought it was Joan, I really thought it was going to happen," Guy said.

Gina: WHEW. Ok. First, it feels like that downpour may have been an omen. But props to Joan for not wanting to drag it out. If you know, you know. I wasn't sure what sort of reaction to expect from Guy, but wow, seeing him break down and cry really hit me. And there he was, all emotional, waiting in the wings to go on stage to talk live to Jesse and Joan.

Guy on the Live Show

Guy said it was heartbreaking to watch it back. "The emotions I was feeling were sincere, I didn't expect it," he said. "I thought I was the guy, I was convinced." He said that still, he got so much out of the experience. Guy said he never thought he could feel true love again, but he did, and he knows he will find it again.

Joan came out to see Guy for the first time since their breakup. Guy said he was looking forward to seeing her again. He took some deep breaths, and they gave each other a big hug. They said a lot of things very quickly about being good and being ok. He said that everything he did came from his heart. "Was there something missing that I just didn't anticipate or I should have?" Guy asked. Joan said she found him to be full of love and a caregiver for her and everyone in the house. She said that it was hard to say goodbye to him but they just didn't have the time, and she admitted that she did still miss him. She said in the real world they'd probably be together but in this process, her relationship with further along with Chock and her heart belonged to him.

Gina: I love that he asked that question about if there was something missing. He was ready to take advice! I also love that she said hopefully they can be friends and eventually double date. I think Guy was smiling at the thought, but not sure he'd be down for that. Just my opinion!

The Final Rose

Joan wore a beautiful white sequin gown adorned with pink roses. She feels like her future is bright and it's all thanks to Joan. Chock said that he never saw himself proposing after his fiancée Kathy passed away, but here he is! He said he's ready to start his future with Joan.

Joan stood by a podium at the beach. Chock arrived by boat holding a ring! He looked so handsome in his blue suit! Joan was holding a golden rose as he pulled up to the dock. Jesse welcomed Chock and talked to him about what Joan means to him and said he wouldn't hold him back anymore, it was time to go see Joan.

He walked up to a beaming Joan. Chock kissed and hugged her and told Joan she looked gorgeous. He told her she was the most selfless and generous woman that he had ever met. He also said that he would honor John by loving her and telling her that he loves her every day.

Joan said that the date in Disneyland that they had was the first time she ever felt she could see someone else in her life. When he left for his mom's funeral, Joan said she was worried that he wouldn't come back and she realized she couldn't do this journey without him. "I love you and I want to spend the rest of my life with you," Joan said. "Thank you!" Chock said.

Then he got down on one knee and proposed! "Joan, will you marry me?" Chock asked. "Of course, I'll marry you," Joan said. They're engaged! Amazing! Oh, and don't forget, Joan gave Chock the final golden rose and he accepted it with all his love! They knew John and Kathy would be looking down on them and wanting them to be happy. They called Joan's mom and she was so excited to hear the big news. "I finally got to say I love you!" Joan said. "It felt so good for me!" Chock said. Hooray!

Gina: I'm not crying, I'm not crying... oh forget it. I'm crying. That was a really beautiful moment and I am so happy for Joan and Chock! I met him on that Disneyland date and could tell he was smitten even then. This is a great ending to what we hope will be a continuing love story! By the way, Jesse's smile when they came back to him live really kinda told it all.

Chock and Joan on the Live Show

The happy new couple came out on stage and looked incredible! The crowd went wild! Jesse let the world have a close-up of the beautiful Neil Lane engagement ring, it's stunning! Joan was thrilled the secret could finally be out. Chock said that he couldn't be happier and that he wanted to give credit to Joan for the classy way she let all of the men go (except him of course!). Joan said she felt she gave everyone a fair chance at falling in love but the last few days where Chock was professing his love made it really hard for her to keep it in.

Jesse shared photos of their secret happy couple visits. Joan and Chock have been having a great time together and say they've gotten to know each other even better. Then they replayed the clips of Chock saying he's "crazy about Joan." It's so funny! He did say that so many times! And he said it one more time for good measure on the live show.

Gina: May I suggest Madonna's "Crazy For You" as their song? They do look really happy and I am thrilled for them.

Joan and Chock urged everyone looking for love to take the risk and go for it! They hoped to inspire others of a golden age. Jesse introduced their families and then revealed they would be sending both of them and their families to Disney World in Florida. What a great way to start blending their families! Jesse gave them bride and groom Mickey ears! So cute!

Grant on the Live Show

Our next "Bachelor" Grant was in the audience and said he was inspired by Joan and Chock. Then, Jesse showed a sneak peek! They show a lot of Grant performing and he's good! The women seem like a fun bunch and they seem to fall hard and fast. But wait, there's also drama. Drama definitely returns to Bachelor Mansion. Grant talks about his fear of ending up alone. He even has a lone wolf tattoo. He says he wants to share his life with someone special and his family wants that for him too. The finale looks crazy! He doesn't know who he wants to pick and Jesse said that he has to know who to send down to him first. Yikes! Don't miss the season premiere of "The Bachelor" on January 27 on 8/7c.

Joan and Chock gave a wave to their fans as Grant joined them on the stage. What a happy end to a wonderful inaugural "Golden Bachelorette" season.

Gina: I'll say it again, I'm SO happy for them. I also loved seeing Bachelor Nation alumni in the house! Among those I spotted: Kathy, Susan, Jack (sitting next to Susan, ahem), Hakeem, who we all just loved from Jenn's season and Gary and Nancy sitting next to each other. I'm going to pledge my love for the Golden part of this franchise while preparing myself for Grant's season, which looks to be dramatic! Someone says "You did me dirty" while alleging she was stabbed in the back, so yeah. We are in for a wild one!

