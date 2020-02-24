Recent ABC7 contests, promotions, sweepstakes winners
Wednesday, December 18, 2024 10:43PM
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Here are the winners for all recent ABC7 contests, promotions and sweepstakes. They are listed for at least thirty (30) days after the winner(s) are notified or announced.
- Shen Yun Performing Arts December 2024 (Lucia R. from Hayward)
- Live Nation Derek Hough Dance for the Holidays December 2024 (Catherine P. from Campbell)
- The Exploratorium After Dark October 2024 (Julie V. from Pleasanton)
- The Exploratorium After Dark October 2024 (Victor L. from San Francisco)
- The Exploratorium After Dark October 2024 (Jeni M. from Livermore
- The Exploratorium After Dark October 2024 (Robert H. from San Jose)
- The Exploratorium After Dark October 2024 (Yiu W. from Hayward)
- The Exploratorium After Dark October 2024 (Daniela A. from Fremont)
- Broadway San Jose presents SHREK November 2024 (Robert W. from San Mateo)
- Broadway San Jose presents COME FROM AWAY October/November 2024 (Gary C. from San Jose)
- Broadway San Jose presents COME FROM AWAY October/November 2024 (Reuben A. from Pacifica)
- Broadway San Jose presents COME FROM AWAY October/November 2024 (Mike W. from San Jose)
- Broadway San Jose presents COME FROM AWAY October/November 2024 (Nanci S. from Mountain View)
- Broadway San Jose presents COME FROM AWAY October/November 2024 (Susan W. from San Jose)
- Broadway San Jose presents CLUE - LIVE ON STAGE September/October 2024 (Janet T. from Saratoga)
- Broadway San Jose presents FROZEN July 2024 (Nicole F. from Berkeley)
- The Exploratorium ExtraOrdinary June 2024 (Farrah J. from Hercules)
- The Exploratorium ExtraOrdinary June 2024 (Beverly S. from Dublin)
- The Exploratorium ExtraOrdinary June 2024 (Gilbert R. from San Francisco)
- The Exploratorium ExtraOrdinary June 2024 (Arti P. from Hayward)
- The Exploratorium ExtraOrdinary June 2024 (Christina Z. from South San Francisco)
- The Exploratorium ExtraOrdinary June 2024 (Geraldine A. from San Ramon)
- Live Nation 4th of July Spectacular June 2024 (Julia L. from San Jose)
- Aulani Hawaii Getaway June 2024 (Pancratius S. from San Bruno)
- KOOZA by Cirque du Soleil April/May 2024 (Kimberley B. from San Mateo)
- Broadway San Jose presents PETER PAN April/May 2024 (Chris G. from Saratoga)
- KOOZA by Cirque du Soleil March 2024 (Jesse R. from San Jose)
- KOOZA by Cirque du Soleil January 2024 (Tania S. from Burlingame)
- Harlem Globetrotters December 2023/January 2024 (Paula H. from Vallejo)
- Harlem Globetrotters December 2023/January 2024 (Teresa V. from El Cerrito)
- Harlem Globetrotters December 2023/January 2024 (Cesar M. from Milpitas)
- Harlem Globetrotters December 2023/January 2024 (Michael C. from San Francisco)
- Harlem Globetrotters December 2023/January 2024 (Teresa V. from El Cerrito)
Copyright © 2024 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.