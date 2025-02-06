Person fatally shot behind Redwood City Whole Foods, police say

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. -- A person was fatally shot behind a supermarket in Redwood City early Thursday morning, according to police.

According to Lt. Jeff Clements of the Redwood City Police Department, officers learned that someone was lying on the road behind the Whole Foods Market store in the area of Adams Street and Jefferson Avenue just before 2 a.m.. Upon arrival, officers found a person bleeding from what looked like a gunshot wound.

Medical personnel provided first aid, but the victim was eventually pronounced dead, Clements said.

The road at Jefferson and El Camino was closed for several hours.

Police are investigating the case as a homicide. There is no word yet on potential suspects.

ABC7 News contributed to this report.