Reporter hit by rubber bullet while covering ICE protests in downtown LA

LOS ANGELES -- A reporter for an Australian news channel was shot with a rubber bullet while covering the immigration protests Sunday in downtown Los Angeles.

Video from the 9 News Australia broadcast shows Lauren Tomasi yelling in pain and grabbing her leg during a live report.

An officer behind her raised a weapon and fired in her direction, hitting her with the rubber bullet.

Tomasi did not appear to be wearing any protective gear. According to reports, 9 News said she "was left sore but otherwise unharmed."

"Lauren Tomasi was struck by a rubber bullet. Lauren and her camera operator are safe and will continue their essential work covering these events," the channel said in a statement.

"This incident serves as a stark reminder of the inherent dangers journalists can face while reporting from the frontlines of protests, underscoring the importance of their role in providing vital information."