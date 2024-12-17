'Total dumpster fire': Republicans fume over speaker's spending plan days from shutdown deadline

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. returned to Capitol Hill Tuesday to try to make his case to Republican senators that he can lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

Several House Republicans stormed out of Tuesday morning's conference meeting furious over Speaker Mike Johnson's handling of the government funding bill - which still isn't ready and puts the federal government on the brink of a shutdown at the end of the week.

Republicans had initially promised to release bill text over the weekend with the aim of holding a vote early in the week, but outspoken criticism from within their ranks has continually delayed negotiators from finalizing the legislation.

Johnson denied that the evolving package amounts to a so-called "Christmas tree omnibus," but confirmed that the measure is not a clean continuing resolution and will include a disaster relief package -- reported to be more than $100 billion -- as well as $10 billion for the agricultural community.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Missouri Republican Rep. Eric Burlison called the speaker's funding plan presented at the conference meeting a "total dumpster fire."

"I think it's garbage," Burlison said, adding that he has conveyed his frustrations to Johnson, who is seeking to retain the speaker's gavel in the new year.

"I'm disappointed," Burlison said when asked about Johnson's future. "I think that he can do better. He can communicate better. The fact that we haven't seen the language today and we're supposed to vote on it this week is unacceptable."

South Carolina Republican Rep. Ralph Norman said he is frustrated with the funding plan as well.

"I'm not voting for the CR [ continuing resolution ] ," he said.

Texas GOP Rep. Chip Roy, a frequent critic of the leadership's spending bills, said, "This is not the way to do business right."

"We're just fundamentally unserious about spending. And as long as you got a blank check, you can't shrink the government. If you can't shrink the government, you can't live free," Roy said.

The Texas congressman did not respond when asked if he'll support the speaker in January.

Georgia Republican Rep. Rich McCormick said as he left the meeting, "I'm frustrated with the whole approach to this, because I think, once again, we're just adding to the deficit without having any clear plan forward,"

After relying on Democrats for bipartisan support to pass the past five continuing resolutions, Johnson brushed off the criticism bubbling up within his ranks, stressing that the bill has not been released.

"I got a couple of friends who will just say that about any end of year funding measure," Johnson said. "This is not an omnibus, OK? This is a small CR that we've had to add things to that were out of our control. These are not manmade disasters. These are things that the federal government has an appropriate role to do."

Despite the growing tensions, Johnson expressed optimism that his speakership will overcome the challenges to buy the conference time until Republicans have unified control over Washington next year.

"I'm not worried about the speaker's vote. We're governing. Everybody knows we have difficult circumstances. We're doing the very best we can under those circumstances," Johnson said. "These are the hard choices that lawmakers have to make, but we will get the job done, as we always do. We will. We will keep moving forward, and in January, we have a new lease on all this."

With government funding set to lapse at the end of the week, Johnson was steadfast that the House must abide by a 72-hour rule, where the clock starts to tee up a vote once bill text is released.

"I believe in the 72-hour roll rule," Johnson said. "We're committed to all of that. We're going to take care of these obligations and get this done, and then we're going to go to work in unified government in the 119th Congress. It begins in January."