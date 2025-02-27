SF Mayor Daniel Lurie orders city workers to come back to office 4 days a week: 'A new era'

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie is ordering city workers to come back to the office four days a week.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie is ordering city workers to come back to the office four days a week.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie is ordering city workers to come back to the office four days a week.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie is ordering city workers to come back to the office four days a week.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie is ordering city workers to come back to the office four days a week.

The memo obtained by ABC7 News was sent to city department heads with the subject line: "In person work." That rest of the letter orders San Francisco city employees to go back to the office for a minimum of four days a week as soon as possible.

"We are in a new era here in San Francisco and we need people back to work to make sure that we are delivering great services to our tax payers and to the residents of our city," said Mayor Daniel Lurie.

According to the city's Human Resources Department, 24,000 or 70%, of city employees work in person five or more days a week.

RELATED: Push underway to bring San Francisco city workers back to the office

Mayor Lurie is now asking for the remaining employees to do the same. One of those impacted is a worker that wants to go by the name Megan. She moved two hours away from the city in 2020 to buy a home. She comes into the office three days a week.

"Right now, we are just renting a room here in the city just for me to work on site during those city days," said Meghan and added, "I think it's difficult for us to adjust right now."

Megan says she is highly productive at home and is concerned four days a week is the start to an ultimate push for a full time in-person plan.

"If the mayor insist that he will go through with the fouir days and then transition into full time five days, it's either we resign or we sale our house there and rent full time here," said Megan.

At City Hall's ground floor Quanisha Johnson, owner of Cafe Melange, a Collective of Black owned business in the Bayview is looking forward to the change.

"I'm excited, I don't think the people are, but I am. We want you to come down here," said Johnson and added, "It will increase our sales, increase customer loyalty, increase catering."

MORE: Will remote federal employees in SF have to return to office after Trump order?

This is not just a City Hall issue. A weekly average of 43% of overall workers are back at downtown offices, according to city data.

Numbers that are putting San Francisco in last place behind other major cities like Austin, Los Angeles, New York and San Jose.

Luz Pena: "Are you hoping that the Mayor's announcement is going to influence and motivate other companies to do the same? To ask their worker to come back?"

"Absolutely, I think all of us need to lead by example. I think that is a great precedent that he set. I think more gets done and it's good for the overall environment," said Rodney Fong, SF Chamber of Commerce President.

MORE: Will Salesforce's in-person work mandate help downtown San Francisco?

The mayor is hoping his decision sends a strong message to the private sector.

"We will see that impact of people taking Bart and taking Muni into downtown San Francisco, it's going to help our economy," said Mayor Lurie.

The mayor is setting April 28 as the target date for the "full implementation," of this change and instructed the department of human resources to take necessary steps to make this plan official and contact the unions representing these workers.