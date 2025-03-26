SFPD asks more victims to come forward after influencer Ricci Wynne indicted for child exploitation

SFPD is looking for any additional victims after the indictment of social media influencer Ricci Wynne on child exploitation charges.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police are looking for any additional victims after the indictment of a social media influencer on child exploitation charges.

Ricci Wynne made his initial appearance in federal court Tuesday morning.

ABC7 is sharing his mugshot because of the possibility that there may be more victims out there.

Wynne is accused of employing and coercing minors in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing videos and images.

According to the indictment, this was between April and October of 2022.

Wynne has been in custody since last November, charged with pimping and pandering.

Police are asking victims to come forward.