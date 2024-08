People stuck on ride nearly 250 feet in air at Six Flags Mexico during storm

A group of riders at Six Flags Mexico experienced some terrifying moments after they became stuck nearly 250 feet above the ground during a storm.

A group of riders at Six Flags Mexico experienced some terrifying moments after they became stuck nearly 250 feet above the ground during a storm.

A group of riders at Six Flags Mexico experienced some terrifying moments after they became stuck nearly 250 feet above the ground during a storm.

A group of riders at Six Flags Mexico experienced some terrifying moments after they became stuck nearly 250 feet above the ground during a storm.

A group of riders at Six Flags Mexico experienced some terrifying moments after they became stuck nearly 250 feet above the ground during a storm.

The incident happened last Sunday. People on the Supergirl Sky Flight were left dangling in the air for about 10 minutes.

Video taken from one of the riders shows them waiting in windy and wet conditions. Nobody was hurt.

The theme park says the storm disrupted operations for that ride and several others.

People were eventually evacuated.