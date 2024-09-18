Uber's new rider verification process to enhance driver safety

Uber will now verify its riders.

Uber will now verify its riders.

Uber will now verify its riders.

Uber will now verify its riders.

Uber is working to build up trust between its drivers and riders.

The rideshare company is set to roll out new safety features, which include rider verification.

The process helps users confirm their identities. The system cross-checks a rider's account information with a third-party database.

When identities are not able to be confirmed through that method, riders will have the option to upload a government issued ID or other requested documentation in addition to a selfie.

Once verified, riders will receive a blue check mark that verifies their account.

Uber says the information a user uploads is protected and that drivers will only see a rider's first name, star rating, verified badge, and the trip's details.

The company said the move is not only meant to bolster trust between drivers and riders, but it is also aimed at deterring fraudulent behavior.