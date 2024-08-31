  • Watch Now

Sports bar featuring women's sports coming to San Francisco

ABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff Image
ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff KGO logo
Saturday, August 31, 2024 12:46AM
Rikki's Bar, a pub featuring women's sports games, is coming to San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco is getting a new bar that will feature women sports.

The bar is still in the planning stage.

The founders are fundraising right now to open the bar near the Mission/Castro neighborhoods.

It will be unique in that women's profession sports will be prioritized on the TVs.

MORE: San Francisco's Oktoberfest on Front to be 'first-ever entertainment zone event in CA history'

The founders say they got the idea after having difficulty getting women's sports on the TVs in sports bars.

"It will be a place that women's sports as well as local athletes that play in local sports leagues can come watch a game or gather after their own game and just build," said Sara Yergovich, a co-founder of the car.

The name does have a name.

It will be called Rikki's -- named after Rikki Streicher, a San Francisco LGBTQ leader who founded the Gay Games Federation in 1982.

