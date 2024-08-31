Sports bar featuring women's sports coming to San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco is getting a new bar that will feature women sports.

The bar is still in the planning stage.

The founders are fundraising right now to open the bar near the Mission/Castro neighborhoods.

It will be unique in that women's profession sports will be prioritized on the TVs.

The founders say they got the idea after having difficulty getting women's sports on the TVs in sports bars.

"It will be a place that women's sports as well as local athletes that play in local sports leagues can come watch a game or gather after their own game and just build," said Sara Yergovich, a co-founder of the car.

The name does have a name.

It will be called Rikki's -- named after Rikki Streicher, a San Francisco LGBTQ leader who founded the Gay Games Federation in 1982.