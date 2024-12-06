Maps show shaking intensity, aftershocks following major 7.0 Humboldt County earthquake

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A magnitude 7.0 earthquake hit Northern California on Thursday, causing a tsunami warning and several aftershocks.

The tsunami warning -- which impacted at least 5.3 million people before it was canceled around 12 p.m. Pacific time -- was issued for coastal areas in California and Oregon, including several parts of the Bay Area.

The earthquake's epicenter is off the coast near Petrolia, in Humboldt County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS estimated that more than 1.3 million people lived close enough to the quake to feel it in some capacity.

The map below shows the epicenter of the earthquake, along with how far the intensity of the shaking was felt. There were reports of shaking in the state from as far north as Del Norte County and as far south as San Mateo County.

Since the earthquake hit at 10:44 a.m. Pacific time, data from USGS through 6 p.m. shows there have been about 60 aftershocks in Northern California so far.

The largest aftershock was a magnitude of 5.0 and the lowest was a magnitude of 2.4. The aftershocks occurred near the epicenter of the original earthquake. Two smaller earthquakes were measured elsewhere in Northern California, including in Lake County.

There will likely be several more aftershocks during the next few days.

According to USGS, there is a 5% chance of a magnitude 6 or larger earthquake and a 34% chance of a magnitude 5 earthquake occurring in the next week.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.