Rita Moreno Awards registration open for Bay Area high schoolers who love to perform

KGO logo
Monday, September 30, 2024 9:33PM
Rita Moreno Awards registration open for Bay Area high schoolers
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The registration period is now open for one of the most prestigious honors for Bay Area high schoolers who love to sing and dance and act!

The Rita Moreno Awards are a co-production by Broadway San Jose and Children's Musical Theater San Jose to honor those doing great work on the stage.

The lead actor and actress winners will get a chance to go to New York and compete for national recognition and scholarships at the Jimmy Awards!

Roxanne Rodriguez, program director of the Rita Moreno Awards from Broadway San Jose, spoke to ABC7 News. You can learn more in the video player above.

For more information about the Rita Moreno Awards and how to register, visit this page.

