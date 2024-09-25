Rocker Tommy Lee's dog snatched by coyote outside California house; wife pulls pet from jaws | Video

LOS ANGELES -- A terrifying coyote attack was caught on camera at the California home of rocker Tommy Lee and his wife, Brittany Furlan.

Video posted by Furlan shows the couple's two dogs out by the backyard pool, when a coyote runs up and snatches Neena, their 10-year-old long-haired English cream dachshund, in its jaws.

The coyote tries to run off and leap over the back wall, but Furlan gives chase.

She said she was able to climb up the wall and grab Neena back out of the coyote's mouth.

"Neena is safe," she posted. "I climbed up the wall and grabbed her out of its mouth. Thank God she's a little bit fat because he couldn't make it over the wall with her."

Tommy Lee was inside the house at the time and he can be seen running outside after hearing her screams. But, by that time, she had already rescued Neena. The coyote ran away.

Furlan, an actress and comedian, said she and Lee had never seen a coyote in their San Fernando Valley backyard before this, and this one jumped over a 10-foot wall.

She explained she posted the disturbing video to her Instagram account, with its more than 2 million followers, so as many people as possible will see it, and remain vigilant for any threats to their beloved pets.