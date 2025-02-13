Celebrate Valentine's Day with a special 'Descendants' short and the debut of a new dance from the Queen of Hearts

Ruby Rose Turner Returns in 'Shuffle of Love,' a new 'Descendants: The Rise of Red' musical short

This Valentine's Day, Ruby Rose Turner returns as the Queen of Hearts in a new "Descendants" short, "Shuffle of Love," streaming on Disney+.

LOS ANGELES -- Get ready for more "Descendants" magic as Ruby Rose Turner returns as Bridget, the young Queen of Hearts, in a brand-new musical short!

"Shuffle of Love: A Descendants Short Story" is a new addition to the "Descendants: The Rise of Red" universe, bringing the iconic song "Shuffle of Love" to life in a fresh way. Fans can stream it now on Disney+ and YouTube.

To celebrate Valentine's Day, the short will also debut on Disney Channel on February 13th, following an encore presentation of "Descendants: The Rise of Red."

In this special scene, Bridget pursues her dream of spreading love and joy through her dance, the "Shuffle of Love." As she perfects her routine, friends Red (Kylie Cantrall) and Chloe (Malia Baker) step in to help. Together, they prepare for Castlecoming, Merlin Academy's biggest event. But as Bridget's imagination runs wild, her dance evolves in ways she never expected.

Ruby Rose Turner first brought Bridget to life in "Descendants: The Rise of Red" last summer, which became an instant hit on Disney+, with over 33 million views in just 12 weeks.

If you love the tune, you can listen to "Shuffle of Love" performed by Ruby Rose Turner on the official Descendants playlist on Spotify.

You can also bring Bridget home with Mattel's new Singing Bridget, Young Queen of Hearts doll, which sings "Shuffle of Love" and could be a perfect gift for any "Descendants" fan.

For even more Descendants fun, check out the "Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour" coming to arenas across North America in Summer 2025. This interactive live concert experience will feature music from both Descendants and Zombies. Tickets are on sale now.

Whether you're watching Bridget's latest adventure, jamming to her hit song, or gearing up for an epic concert, the "Descendants" universe has something for everyone this Villain-tine's Day!

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney+ and this ABC station.