The film is set to debut at SXSW, then stream on Hulu

Sadie Sink is out to save the world in the rock opera 'O'Dessa'

Can Sadie Sink save the world with song? Get ready for a rock opera like no other when "O'Dessa" streams March 13 on Hulu.

We're getting our first look at the new Searchlight Pictures movie, "O'Dessa."

It stars Sadie Sink, Kelvin Harrison Jr, Murray Bartlett and Regina Hall.

"My daddy used to tell me my singing had the power to bring light to the darkness and change things," Sink says in the trailer (seen above).

"O'Dessa" is set in a post-apocolyptic future and according to the official synopsis, "is an original rock opera about a farm girl on an epic quest to recover a cherished family heirloom. Her journey leads her to a strange and dangerous city where she meets her one true love - but in order to save his soul, she must put the power of destiny and song to the ultimate test."

The movie is from writer-director Geremy Jasper, who is best known for the indie hit "Patty Cake$."

"O'Dessa" will make its world premiere at the SXSW Film and TV Festival on March 8. It'll then stream on Hulu beginning March 13.

