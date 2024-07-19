SF's Saks Fifth Avenue shifting to 'appointment-only' shopping, announces layoffs, report says

Saks Fifth Avenue in San Francisco's Union Square announced it was shifting to appointment-only shopping and laying off its staff.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Another big retailer is making changes at its Union Square location in San Francisco.

Saks Fifth Avenue announced it will operate by "appointment only." The retailer says this will improve the shopper experience.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the major changes begin Aug. 28.

Saks Fifth also announced a round a layoffs. It's not clear how many employees are affected.

The store did not say why it's making those cuts or why it's moving to appointment only.

It also comes at a time of declining sales in the high-end retail district.