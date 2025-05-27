Salesforce expected to acquire Redwood City-based software company Informatica, report says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Salesforce is expected to sign a major deal to acquire another Bay Area company.

Informatica's headquarters are located in Redwood City.

Shares of the company have fallen in recent months.

But on Friday, shares jumped up after news that the two companies were in talks.

Salesforce is set to release its quarterly results on Wednesday.