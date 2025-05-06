San Bruno BART station shut down due to major medical emergency, causing delays

SAN BRUNO, Calif. -- BART's San Bruno station shut down early Tuesday morning due to a major medical emergency, according to transit officials.

In an advisory around 5:45 a.m., BART posted on social media that a delay was developing at the San Bruno station in the Antioch and Richmond directions due to a medical emergency. BART spokesperson Anna Duckworth said the case involved someone who entered the trackway.

Transit officials said there is also a 20-minute delay on the San Francisco International Airport Line in the Antioch, Richmond, SFO and Millbrae directions.

Commuters are advised that there is a bus service between South San Francisco and Millbrae.

