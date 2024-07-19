San Diego Zoo releases 1st video of new pandas from China

The zoo said the pandas will debut to the public on Aug. 8.

SAN DIEGO -- The public is getting its first video look at the San Diego Zoo's new pair of pandas, just ahead of their first chance to see the pandas in person.

Zoo officials on Friday released a video of the pandas, Yun Chuan and Xin Bao, playing in Panda Ridge, their home at the San Diego Zoo.

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

Officials also announced that the pandas, who arrived to the zoo from China in June, will make their public debut on Thursday, Aug. 8.

"We are delighted to introduce Yun Chuan and Xin Bao to our San Diego Zoo community," Paul Baribault, president and CEO of San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, said in a statement. "Our newest residents will bring joy to our visitors and symbolize the enduring spirt of international conservation efforts."

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

The pandas are the first to enter the United States in over two decades, according to the San Diego Zoo.