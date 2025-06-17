Popular San Francisco bakery broken into using 'explosive' device

San Francisco Castro District's Le Marais Bakery was broken into using an "explosive" device, with registers and safe stolen.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Burglars left their mark on Le Marais Bakery in San Francisco's Castro district.

Plywood covers a window that the owners of the popular bakery say was blown out by an explosive device Friday night.

According to the owners, the burglars got away with the bakery's registers and safe that included an undisclosed amount of cash.

The break-in follows the announcement that Le Marais' crepe cafe in the Ferry Building will close this month, after management decided not to renew the lease.