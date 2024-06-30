4th of July parade held at San Francisco's Great Highway for 1st time in decades

People in the Sunset District of San Francisco marched down the Great Highway on Saturday for the inaugural "Oceanside Fourth of July Parade."

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A revived San Francisco tradition.

It's been decades since the city had a July 4th parade.

Two bands, 25 dancers as well as several parents and kids took part.

Supervisor Joel Engardio organized the event because he says it is time the City had its own Fourth of July parade.

"An event like this tells the world, we are not a doom loop. It tells the world that we have a lot of joy, and we are creating more of it. And, we are imaginative or innovative, and we are going to create our best San Francisco," Engardio said.

Organizers had the parade on June 29 to make sure people who already made holiday plans could attend.

The supervisor says the plan is to have this on July 4th, next year.