San Francisco getting new movie theater at vacated Van Ness building: report

East Coast-based Apple Cinemas will open up its first west coast movie theater in San Francisco, according to a report.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Just in time for summer blockbuster season, San Franciscans will soon have another option for watching a movie.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that East Coast-based Apple Cinemas will open up its first west coast location in the Don Lee building at 1000 Van Ness Avenue.

That's the site that CGV Cinemas vacated two years ago.

Representatives for Apple Cinemas say the space is in excellent shape, and it could open in as soon as 30 days.