SF Giants tease renovations, new offerings ahead of Oracle Park home opener

With the new season just days away, the San Francisco Giants hosted a preview event of what fans can expect at the Oracle Park.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's that time of year once again, San Francisco Giants baseball is back at Oracle Park!

With the new season just days away, the team hosted a preview event of what fans can expect.

One big change will be new renovations to the giant Coca-Cola bottle that sits above the left field bleachers.

"Now we're doing a whole LED around it. And especially at night with it lit, it's going to really pop. Last year, we started a new lighting program and we're actually going to be adding to it," said Giants CEO Larry Baer.

Other improvements fans will notice include new food and beverage areas, enhanced patios and plazas in the park as well as new souvenirs.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Giants at Oracle Park, and Baer says they want to grow the park into an American classic.

"I think baseball is unique in many ways because they have ballparks, whether it's Wrigley or Fenway or Yankee Stadium that do stand the test of time," he said.

Among the other new things happening this upcoming baseball season is the food selection.

Some new items include a variety of ramen and an elote dog.

At the stadium, we also caught up with Giants Chief Marketing Officer, Rachel Heit.

Heit says, this year, the team has formed several new partnerships with local businesses.

"Part of our strategy is that we want to work with thought leaders and influencers in the Bay Area and the city of San Francisco. And so we will be working with creators across food, fashion, music and video gaming," she said.

And with a successful spring training season soon coming to a close, Baer made this noteworthy promise to Giants fans.

"If we go through the baseball season 80 and 1 with our home record, because we have 81 home games, I will jump in McCovey Cove and swim from right field to left field," Baer said.

The Giants will host their home opener against the Seattle Mariners on April 4.