San Francisco Giants unveil latest City Connect uniform

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Giants teamed up with Bay Area musical artists for their 2025 City Connect uniform, a tribute to the city's music scene.

The Giants will debut their black uniforms against the Cincinnati Reds later Tuesday. The threads, which include white pants, will be worn during Tuesday home games and a City Connect concert game on June 21 against the Boston Red Sox.

Ghazi Shami, CEO and founder of San Francisco-based record label Empire Distribution, collaborated with the Giants on the uniform design. A native of the city's Potrero Hill neighborhood, Shami attended San Francisco State.

The city holds a prominent role in the history of American music. Jazz icons Miles Davis and Thelonious Monk released albums with recordings in the city. James Brown, Jimi Hendrix, Ike and Tina Turner all performed at The Fillmore, a historic music venue in San Francisco.

"San Francisco's music scene has always been a powerful expression of the city's soul, making this collaboration with Ghazi and EMPIRE a natural fit for the debut of our new City Connect uniform," Rachel Heit, the Giants' chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

Inspired by psychedelic posters, the Giants' chest script evokes the image of a lava lamp and is meant to flow like sound. The white lettering is shaded with orange and purple hues, the latter of which holds a special meaning.

The purple is a nod to the Fillmore's stage lights and the posters seen in the Haight-Ashbury district, a neighborhood made famous in the 1960s for its vibrant music scene and for being the epicenter of the counterculture movement and the Summer of Love in 1967. Hendrix lived in an apartment on the corner of Haight and Ashbury during the 1960s and was one of several artists -- along with The Who, The Grateful Dead and Otis Redding -- to perform in the neighborhood.

When they were known as the New York Giants -- before moving to San Francisco -- the team wore violet from 1913-17 in honor of New York University. The shade returns to link the club's roots to "San Francisco's spirit of rebellion."

The Giants' outfield glove appears as a sleeve patch reimagined as a 1960s concert poster. A San Francisco mark is included above the jersey's jock tag. The uniform's cap blends the SF logo with tie-dye tones and an orange and violet gradient. A similarly colored gradient appears on the jersey's end.

A neat detail of the design are nine music genre tiles scattered throughout the socks, brim of the hat and jersey below the tuck line, representing hip-hop, blues, hyphy, rock, country, electronic, pop, Latin and jazz.